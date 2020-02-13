Manchester Merriment

Named one of the top 10 towns to visit during the holidays by Country Living, Manchester’s Merriment celebration is a must-do series of events in New England. Each year, the festivities begin on the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend with a tree-lighting ceremony on the town green. This evening is the official kickoff to the holiday season that also includes the Lighted Tractor Parade, Historic Inn Holiday Tours, and the Manchester Lion’s Elf Express Train. In addition, businesses and organizations around town pull out all the stops with ongoing holiday-themed events and decorations to the nines.