A Deep Dive

Indoor and Out, here’s a curated guide to Southern Vermont swimming spots, made in partnership with distance swimmer, Ben Tuff

STORY BY BENJAMIN LERNER • PHOTOGRAPHY BY JIMMY iENNER JR.

The Green Mountain State is known for its breathtaking natural landscapes, and few experiences capture its beauty like a swim in one of its pristine lakes, rivers, and swimming holes. Whether you’re taking a refreshing dip on a hot summer day, swimming laps in the crisp waters of a secluded pond, or training for a long-distance endurance swim at an indoor pool, Southern Vermont offers an array of options for every swimmer. To help us explore some of the region’s best swimming spots and share essential safety tips, we’ve partnered with Ben Tuff, an accomplished distance swimmer and the subject of the well-received 2023 documentary, Swim Tuff. Together, we’ve created a curated guide to some of Vermont’s best outdoor swimming spots, with essential tips for fun, safety, and preparedness to elevate any Vermont swimming adventure.

Safety First: Swim Safety and Preparedness

Swimming in Southern Vermont’s lakes, rivers, and ponds can be a deeply rewarding experience, but safety should always come first. It is incredibly important to remember that when lifeguards are not present, swimming is entirely at one’s own risk. Swimmers should only engage in open-water swimming within their comfort levels and ability, and they should always take precautions before entering the water. Here are some tips from Ben Tuff to maximize your safety and enjoyment during your Vermont swimming adventures:

Never swim alone. “Even if you’re an experienced swimmer, always let someone know where you’re swimming or have a buddy on the shore,” says Tuff. If something unexpected happens, having someone nearby can be the difference between safety and serious danger.

Gradually acclimate to cold water. Cold water swimming requires preparation, as your body needs time to adjust to lower temperatures. “Jumping straight into cold water without preparation can be a shock to your system,” Tuff explains. “Cold plunges and contrast therapy can help prepare you for colder swims so that your body adapts over time.”

Use proper gear when necessary. Wetsuits aren’t always required, but they can make a huge difference when swimming in colder water. Choosing the right equipment can improve endurance and comfort, making cold water swims much more manageable.

Train smart, and know your limits. It’s tempting to dive into long-distance swimming quickly, but Tuff emphasizes the importance of incremental progress. “Start small and build endurance,” he advises. “Swimming long distances isn’t just about physical strength—it’s about learning how to pace yourself and understand your body’s signals.” If fatigue sets in, it’s important to recognize when to take a break.

Outdoor Swimming Spots

West Arlington Covered Bridge

Arlington

Just steps from Norman Rockwell’s former home, this picturesque covered bridge is an iconic Vermont landmark and an excellent swimming destination. The Battenkill River flows underneath, offering cool, crisp waters ideal for a refreshing dip on a warm day.

Danby Slides

Danby

A natural waterslide, Danby Slides features a slick, algae-covered rock formation that leads into a refreshing swimming hole. It’s a thrilling spot for both kids and adults looking to enjoy a more adventurous swim.

Upper Mill Brook Falls

Danby

A hidden gem with a cascading waterfall and a deep natural pool, Upper Mill Brook Falls is an ideal location for those looking to escape into nature. The hike to the falls adds to the experience, offering breathtaking views along the way.

Dorset Quarry

Dorset

The oldest commercial marble quarry in the United States, Dorset Quarry is a beloved summer destination with its deep, cold, spring-fed waters. The striking stone ledges surrounding the quarry make it a popular spot for visiting tourists, while the deep pool ensures a thrilling, yet refreshing swim.

West Dummerston Covered Bridge

Dummerston

This historic covered bridge spans the West River and offers a calm swimming area with a gentle current. A small gravel beach makes for an easy entry point, and the shade of the bridge provides a break from the summer sun.

Emerald Lake

East Dorset

Known for its striking, clear green waters, Emerald Lake is a peaceful and scenic destination for swimmers. The lake is spring-fed, which keeps it cooler than many other local swimming spots, making it refreshing even in the peak of summer. The state park surrounding the lake offers sandy shores, picnic areas, hiking trails, and boat rentals, providing a full day of outdoor adventure.

Salmon Hole

Jamaica

A tranquil section of the West River, Salmon Hole is a fantastic spot for swimming, wading, and even spotting trout beneath the clear waters. Surrounded by scenic forest, it provides a relaxing atmosphere for swimmers looking for a peaceful outdoor escape.

Lowell Lake

Londonderry

A serene and secluded lake with a small beach, Lowell Lake offers a peaceful swimming experience away from the crowds. The surrounding hiking trails add to the outdoor adventure, making it a great spot for a day trip.

Buttermilk Falls

Ludlow

A scenic series of waterfalls with natural swimming areas, Buttermilk Falls is a must-visit for those looking for a picturesque swimming experience. The falls flow into a clear pool at the base, making it an excellent place for a cool dip in the summer.

Hapgood Pond

Peru

This scenic pond, located in the Green Mountain National Forest, is a local favorite for families and swimmers alike. The sandy shoreline and picnic areas make it a great spot for a day trip, while the tranquil waters provide a perfect setting for both leisurely dips and focused swim training.

The Tubs

Pownal

A secluded swimming hole featuring natural rock pools and small cascading waterfalls, The Tubs is a favorite among locals. The pools are deep enough for a quick plunge, and the surrounding rock formations create a stunning natural setting.

Lake Shaftsbury

Shaftsbury

Nestled within an 84-acre state park, Lake Shaftsbury is a serene and family-friendly swimming destination in Southwestern Vermont. Once a private resort, this scenic lake became a state park in 1974. With a sandy beach, picnic areas, and a concession stand, it’s the perfect place for a relaxing day by the water. Visitors can rent kayaks, canoes, and paddleboats to explore the calm waters, or take a break from swimming to enjoy the Lake Shaftsbury Nature Trail, a scenic walking path that loops around the shoreline.

Stratton Snowmaking Pond

Stratton

Known for its warmer waters in the summer, this pond serves as a go-to training ground for long-distance swimmers, like Tuff. Its accessibility and calm conditions make it ideal for endurance swims, and the lack of strong currents ensures a safer environment for those looking to test their stamina.

Indoor Swimming and Cold water Acclimation

While Vermont’s outdoor swimming spots are undeniably beautiful, having access to an indoor pool can be essential, especially in the colder months. The Stratton Training & Fitness Center provides swimmers with a controlled environment to practice their technique year-round. “The best part is that I never have to wait for a lane,” says Tuff. “It’s a peaceful and accessible place to train in the winter, and their new swim instructor is a master coach who can help anyone improve their technique.”

For those interested in cold water acclimation and overall recovery, Renu Lounge in Manchester offers a variety of services designed to help swimmers prepare for varying temperatures. Cold water immersion can be a powerful tool for athletes, and Tuff emphasizes its importance: “Early on in my training, one of the best pieces of advice I got was to start taking cold showers to get my body used to lower temperatures.” Renu Lounge’s cold plunge, maintained at 50°F, provides an opportunity to gradually adjust to cold water exposure, which is essential for swimmers looking to extend their season into the fall or winter.

“People think they can just jump into cold water and be fine, but there’s something called the after drop,” Tuff explains. “Your body pumps blood to your core while you’re swimming, and when you get out, your core temperature actually drops even lower before it stabilizes. That’s when people start to shiver and feel disoriented. Acclimating gradually can make a huge difference.”

In addition to the cold plunge, Renu Lounge offers infrared saunas, red light therapy, and Hyper-ice compression wearables, all of which support muscle recovery, circulation, and overall wellness. “Infrared saunas can help you relax and recover after a long swim,” says Megan Farrell, co-founder of Renu Lounge. “And red light therapy has been shown to reduce inflammation and improve muscle repair.”

Tuff also highlights the advancements in wetsuit technology, which can help swimmers stay warm in frigid waters. “There’s a company called BlueSeventy that makes wetsuits lined with synthetic wool,” he says. “They completely changed the game for cold water swimming—it’s not about how thick the suit is anymore, but about how well it insulates while letting you move freely.” Tuff adds that although the suits can help extend the outdoor swimming season for experienced swimmers, safety is of paramount importance, and that when temperatures drop below 50° F, he chooses to swim inside.

About Ben Tuff: After struggling with alcoholism for years, Ben found the strength to pursue sobriety, discovering a newfound purpose in the process. Swimming became more than a physical activity for him—it became a lifeline. His story, which is documented in the 2023 documentary, Swim Tuff, showcases his path to becoming an elite endurance swimmer and recovery advocate.

Going the Distance

Ben Tuff shares how his favorite Vermont Swimming spots shaped his distance swimming journey

Ben Tuff, a full-time Southern Vermont resident, has made a name for himself as one of the most determined long-distance swimmers in the country. His endurance feats include a record-breaking, 25-mile swim from Providence to Jamestown, Rhode Island, as well as other ultra-distance swims that have pushed the limits of human capability.

Beyond his personal achievements, Tuff integrates Vermont’s lakes, ponds, and pools into his larger training program, using the region’s diverse swimming spots to prepare for the mental and physical challenges of open-water endurance swimming. Whether he’s enjoying the clear waters of Emerald Lake, navigating the calm expanses of the Stratton Snowmaking Pond, or swimming laps at the Stratton Training and Fitness Center, Tuff’s journey is deeply intertwined with the natural beauty of Southern Vermont’s aquatic landscapes. More than just a sport, Tuff’s story proves that recreational swimming can be a way to connect with nature, build resilience, and find a path to self-improvement and personal discovery.

For Tuff, Southern Vermont’s swimming spots are sanctuaries for mindfulness, endurance, and recovery. “Each swimming spot has its own energy, and I head out to different ponds and swimming holes depending on what I need at the time,” says Tuff. “If I want a peaceful swim, I go to Emerald Lake in Dorset. If I need a long swim where I can stay near the shore, I go to the Stratton Snowmaking Pond. My personal favorite is Hapgood Pond.”

Hapgood Pond in Peru holds a special place in Tuff’s heart—not only because it is where he first learned to swim, but because it served as the foundation for his transformation into an endurance athlete. “I remember barely making it across the pond when I first started swimming,” he recalls. “I told myself, ‘If I can just get to the other side and back, that will be enough.’ I made it to the other side, touching this big black rock, but I was so exhausted that I had to backstroke my way back. Every time I go there, I nod my head at that rock in reverence because that moment was a turning point for me.”

Tuff slowly built up his endurance by systematically increasing the number of times he swam across the pond. “At first, I told myself I’d go two lengths, keeping the floating buoys on my right, then swim back. The next time, I said, ‘Okay, I’ll do three.’ Then it became four, five, and so on,” he says. Over time, these incremental efforts developed into a sustainable training routine that allowed him to push his limits while still maintaining safety. “The great thing about Hapgood pond is that it’s shallow in some spots, so if I ever felt out of breath, I could just stand up,” he explains. “That made it an ideal place for me to gradually build my confidence and endurance.”

Beyond its significance in his personal journey, Hapgood Pond is also a place where Tuff enjoys sharing his passion for swimming with others. “When I swim there, people always ask me what I’m doing and how I swim for so long,” he says. “It sparks conversations about my recovery and my love for open-water swimming. I tell them, ‘I got sober, and this is my escape. This is what keeps me going.’ It’s right in my backyard, and I’m grateful for that.”

The Stratton Snowmaking Pond is another key training location for Tuff, especially when he’s preparing for long-distance swims. “It’s a great spot, because I can stay close to shore and stash water bottles for hydration during longer sessions,” he says. “And the water warms up earlier in the season compared to Emerald Lake. Once it gets warm, it stays warm into October, so I get a longer training season out of it.”

Tuff also notes that the snowmaking pond is a hub for local swimmers, making it an accessible and welcoming environment. “There are probably seven or eight people that I see regularly,” he says. “It’s a great place.” While Tuff enjoys the snowmaking pond for its convenience and warmth, he acknowledges that it comes with one minor challenge: dogs. “Sometimes the dogs playing in the water get curious and come check me out while I’m swimming,” he laughs. “It doesn’t happen too often, but it’s always an adventure!”

