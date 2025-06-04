Buried Treasure

Southern Vermont Arts Center’s Permanent Collection Goes Digital

Southern Vermont Arts Center recently launched a digital archive of its Permanent Collection, offering the public access to more than 700 works of art and historical objects that have shaped the organization since its founding. This online database marks the first time in over a decade that these significant works are being made available to the public.

Curated over the years, SVAC’s Permanent Collection is a vibrant testament to 20th-century American Regionalist art, showcasing a diverse range of paintings, drawings, and mixed-media works that capture Vermont’s landscapes, rural life, and cultural heritage. Many of these artists were foundational to the arts center’s formation, and their works offer a compelling visual history of SVAC’s evolution from a small artist collective to a thriving multi-disciplinary hub.

One particularly notable feature of the collection is its emphasis on the pioneering women artists who played an integral role in shaping SVAC’s identity. These trailblazers not only contributed stunning works to the collection, but also helped expand SVAC’s membership criteria, ensuring a more inclusive and dynamic artistic community.

Bringing this ambitious archival project to life has been a labor of love for SVAC’s Permanent Collections

Committee, led by Board Trustee Judi McCormick, Ruth Greene-McNally, and Committee Member Georgine

MacGarvey, a former Trustee and longtime artist-member. Their dedication has ensured that these treasured works are not only documented but also preserved for future generations.

Explore the collection online: svac.org/permanent-collection