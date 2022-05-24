The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., which celebrates its centennial this year, has inspired millions of people as a symbol of “Freedom and Dignity.”

But did you know that The Lincoln Memorial was actually designed and created by Daniel Chester French in nearby Stockbridge, Massachusetts?

In fact, connections to our 16th President are all around us!

We, at Stratton Magazine, encourage you to explore “The Lincoln Trail” this summer. It is a collaboration of 19 organizations in our region, all of whom are committed to celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial. We are thrilled to showcase this wonderful community initiative running from Hildene in Manchester to Chesterwood and the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge.