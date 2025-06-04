Gettin’ Stinky in Garlic Town

The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the 30th Anniversary of Southern Vermont’s most flavorful festival!

STORY BY MEGAN DEMAREST

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY

SOUTHWESTERN VERMONT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Personally, I don’t think there’s anything better than the smell and taste of garlic. In my kitchen, garlic goes in almost everything, and there is never, ever “too much” of it. If you head to downtown Bennington on August 30 between 10am and 5pm, you’ll smell the unmistakable aroma of garlic in every imaginable form— sautéed, roasted, fried, pickled, braided, baked, and perhaps even blended into ice cream. That’s when you know you’ve officially arrived in Garlic Town USA.

This Labor Day weekend marks a special milestone: the 30th anniversary of Vermont’s most aromatic festival. Run by the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce (SWVT Chamber), Garlic Town—formerly the Southern Vermont Garlic & Herb Festival— has evolved from humble beginnings into one of the state’s most anticipated events, drawing over 16,000 attendees annually, some coming from as far away as Japan, China, and Australia, as well as other parts of the country. The festival brings over 120 vendors to the downtown “cloves,” including garlic farmers, craft vendors, food trucks, live bands and entertainment, chef demonstrations, kids’ activities, sidewalk sales from local merchants, and more. With deep community roots, a commitment to sustainability, and a whole lot of garlic, the festival is a savory symbol of Vermont pride.

Once Upon a Clove

The scent of a garlic festival first wafted through the hills of Wilmington, Vermont in 1995, thanks to Steve Wrathall (“Mr. Garlic”) and Joy Powell, the original founders. What started as a modest gathering in honor of everyone’s favorite bulb has now become a much larger garlicky celebration that outgrew its original home and relocated to Bennington in 2008 when the Chamber purchased it from Steve and Joy. Over an 11-year period from 2008 to 2019, the festival grew by leaps and bounds under the leadership of the Chamber and beloved, long-time volunteer and event chair, Lindy Lynch.

By 2019, the festival had become the Chamber’s largest annual fundraiser and community celebration. Amidst this triumph, however, came unexpected loss. That year saw the passing of festival champion, Lindy, and the sale of the Camelot Village property, which had hosted the event for over a decade. Although moving the venue would be a big undertaking, it may have been just the push needed to think bigger and more efficiently, according to Mikaela Lewis, Event Designer & Manager for the SWVT Chamber. Losing Lindy was, of course, an incredibly crushing blow for everyone, but her Garlic Town colleagues mourned, steeled themselves, and moved on in her honor.

In 2020, amidst the uncertainty of the pandemic, the Chamber pulled off a scaled-down, COVID-safe version of Garlic Town right in downtown Bennington, allowing their vendors to set up for free to support them during an economically uncertain time. That shift turned out to be a blessing in disguise. “It was such a stark difference from the craziness, and a little bittersweet at the same time” Mikaela reflects. “But it was a beautiful day. People loved it. And it meant so much to those longtime farmers and vendors.” Since then, Garlic Town has found a new rhythm in downtown Bennington, filling the entire town with music, laughter, and the unmistakable scent of garlic.

Matt Harrington, Executive Director of the SWVT Chamber, started his garlicky tenure circa 2010. “It all started when my brother asked me to be his co-Master of Ceremonies,” recalls Matt. “We did trivia and gave away swag. Eventually, I became more involved, and in 2016, I stepped into the director role at the Chamber.” Matt’s been hands-on ever since, helping the event navigate logistical hurdles, weather unexpected turns, and, above all, harness the spirit of Vermont community.

“I can’t think of a better demonstration of a community coming together, rolling up sleeves, working hard towards a common goal, and showing up with hospitality and good cheer,” Matt says.

In recent years, Garlic Town has expanded its vendor list to over 120 artisans, farmers, and food trucks. They’ve also added shuttles via Green Mountain Express to help manage traffic and expand parking options. Local businesses benefit from the surge of visitors, with many reporting one of their best weekends of the year. Unlike the days at Camelot Village, the downtown location encourages attendees to spill out and enjoy local businesses.

“There’s absolutely more of a presence downtown,” Mikaela says. In that way, it feels more integrated into the community.

Festival Memories

Ask anyone involved in Garlic Town, and they’ll tell you: it’s more than just an event— it’s a feeling of community and of history in the making, every year.

“My favorite ‘newer’ memory has to be from the 2021 festival, our first big event back after COVID,” shares Mikaela. “I was standing at the entrance at 10am, the gates about to open. I turned to look down Depot Street— and the line stretched as far as I could see. My eyes immediately teared up. We had finally made it here after what seemed like such a long year. It meant the world to our entire crew.”

Matt echoes the sentiment, recalling quieter, post-festival moments as his favorite.

“After the crowd leaves, you’re dusty, sweaty, sometimes bloody from pounding stakes and hauling trash,” he recalls. “But you’re with your fellow captains and volunteers. There’s a sense of pride and camaraderie, usually over some drinks and food – when conversations, laughter, and some tears happen as we talk about the day. Those are truly some of my best memories.”

SWVT Chamber Board members Brenda Jones and Tom Dailey also weighed in on what Garlic Town has meant to them over the years. Brenda and Tom have both been volunteering for 18 and 17 years, respectively, primarily as co-captains of parking, a big job which starts well before the day of the event. They design parking layouts, map traffic routes, coordinate signage and more, including collaborating with local law enforcement to ensure safety and accessibility. But their commitment to the event goes beyond their responsibilities as board members and parking volunteers. “One year, Tom took over mid-event to manage site maintenance and keep vendors up and running,” recalls Brenda. “Another year, when our beloved coordinator Lindy Lynch was suddenly hospitalized during Friday setup, I stepped in to oversee the event. I vividly remember sitting in the front of the ambulance as Lindy handed me the clipboard, listing off every detail of what still needed to be done. That conversation continued right into the ER—Lindy determined to pass the baton with nothing left to chance. Moments like that capture what Garlic Town is all about. Whatever it takes to keep the festival going, we’re all in.”

“Over the years, our parking team has welcomed volunteers from all walks of life,” reflects Tom. “Community members, the town manager, judges, State Representatives and Senators, and all branches of law enforcement. It’s a true reflection of the community coming together.”

Zero-Waste Initiative

In 2025, Garlic Town will celebrate not just its 30th year, but its boldest sustainability effort yet: working toward becoming a fully zero-waste event. The Chamber has teamed up with the Bennington County Solid Waste Alliance and sustainability pioneers like Green Paper Products to help provide vendors with more affordable BPI-certified compostable materials. Vendors are not allowed to use Styrofoam or plastic straws— restrictions Vermont has embraced long before many states, and the Chamber wants to make it easier on them to be eco-friendly and stay within their budgets. “We’re going to take care of our vendors as much as we can,” reiterates Mikaela.

“This year, our efforts are bigger than ever,” Mikaela says proudly. “Every single food vendor will use compostables. Last year, we saved over 4,000 pounds of waste from going to the incinerator in Hudson Falls, NY.” As they continue to expand their sustainability efforts year after year, the goal of a zero-waste event will ultimately be achieved.

At the heart of this green push are the festival’s unsung heroes: the waste captains. These volunteers—led by Kathy Sollien, who picked up the mantle from long-time volunteer Peg Mulligan—help attendees properly sort their trash, compost, and recycling.

“They’re incredible,” Mikaela says. “You’ll see them at the bins, gloved up, smiling, helping everyone. They make zero-waste possible.” As a festival attendee, I can personally attest to this. I’ll never forget heading to the bins and there were two volunteers smiling and reaching out for my trash and recycling. I thanked them profusely, realizing the incredible effort it takes to consolidate waste at such a largely attended event.

The Power of Volunteers

For all the logistics, permits, sponsors, and compost bins, Garlic Town is fundamentally powered by people. Each year, around 100 volunteers like Brenda, Tom, Kathy, and Peg join in to help make Garlic Town the successful event that it is. Many come back year after year, and some have been involved for over a decade or longer. The SWVT Chamber has a hard-working, dedicated staff…of four people. For an event like this, those extra 100+ volunteers sure do come in handy!

“We would be nothing without our volunteers,” Mikaela emphasizes.

Sponsorships also keep the wheels turning. Local businesses donate time, money, and manpower to ensure Garlic Town thrives—not just as a festival, but as a symbol of community pride. Matt puts it best: “When the crowds arrive, they get a sense of what Vermont generosity and hospitality are all about. There’s an energy of love and whimsy—whether you’re at the bandstand, strolling the vendor lanes, or chowing down on garlic maple donuts. There’s nothing like it.”

Looking Ahead

What’s next for this pungent party? First on the wish list: land. The Chamber is actively seeking a permanent site for Garlic Town, one that could host other events, as well, year-round. The dream includes building an outdoor stage, expanding vendor capacity, and possibly reincorporating elements from the Camelot days. They want to grow, but they want to do it smartly and sustainably. They’re also planning a major spotlight for vendors who’ve been with the festival for 10, 20, or even 30 years. Those folks are key to Garlic Town’s success, and the Chamber wants to see them honored for their commitment.

“The true heart of Garlic Town has always been its incredible community spirit,” reflects Tom. “It’s this spirit of teamwork, generosity, and hometown pride that gives Garlic Town its unique charm and lasting success. As we celebrate Garlic Town’s 30th Anniversary, we’re not just looking back—we’re looking ahead. This festival has become more than a beloved tradition; it’s fuel for the economic engine of Southwestern Vermont. With continued community support and fresh ideas, Garlic Town will keep growing, drawing visitors, and energizing our region for years to come.”

“Garlic Town is proof that a small town can do big things,” shares Brenda. “With heart, hard work, and a shared sense of purpose, our community has created an event that draws thousands, supports local businesses, and leaves visitors smiling year after year. It’s a celebration of what’s possible when people come together with pride in where they’re from.”

Matt sees Garlic Town as more than just an event—it’s a symbol. “I think any of the Garlic events will continue to act as a symbol of the Vermont Way: community, generosity, and small-town living. In a time when we need more old-fashioned civility, I think Garlic Town will only become more important.”

Now designated a Vermont Signature Event by the Department of Tourism and Marketing, Garlic Town is the biggest family farmers’ market in Vermont and one of the top garlic festivals in the Northeast. In Garlic Town, everyone’s welcome, everything smells amazing, and the memories linger far longer than the scent. See you downtown on August 30—and don’t forget your breath mints!

Tickets are on sale now!

garlictownusa.com