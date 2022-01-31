Stratton Spotlight: The Winhall Market

Something For Everybody

Knowledgeable restauranteur Bobby Montuoro expands and elevates the culinary program and retail selections at Winhall Market

STORY BY BENJAMIN LERNER

PHOTOGRAPHY JIMMY IENNER, Jr.

A cheerful smile spreads across Bobby Montuoro’s face as he stands in front of Winhall Market’s busy deli counter. The store is packed with customers, and the air is scented with the inviting aroma of lovingly-made sandwiches and gourmet dishes. It’s only been several months since Montuoro purchased Winhall Market, but it’s clear that the business holds a special place in his heart.

Montuoro is an experienced restauranteur and business owner who owns and operates many of Stratton Village’s most beloved eateries. His growing portfolio includes Bar 802, Village Pie, and Stratton Mountain Market and Deli. He also holds investments in several additional restaurants in Winter Park, Colorado. As he speaks on his vision for the future of Winhall Market, Montuoro makes no secret of the fact that he continues to rely on his culinary team and management staff for advice and guidance.

“The Winhall Market is a long-standing institution here in Winhall,” says Montuoro. “The building that houses Winhall Market has been here for 100 years, and the business has been going strong for four decades. The previous owner did a wonderful job of building it into the business it is today. The staff members that have stayed with me through the transition, such as Tammy Ballentine and Karen Banks, have been absolutely amazing, as well. We serve the needs of both the local community and the resort community here at Winhall Market, so it’s important to make sure that we have a well-rounded selection of food and product options at different price points. I think we’re building something really special here, and I’m excited to continue adding new products and strengthening our food program as we continue to grow.”

To that end, Montuoro has added several talented new members to Winhall Market’s culinary team. “Our new butcher, Brian Coleman, makes amazing comfort food. His chicken cutlets, stuffed chickens, and pork chops are very tasty. Our chef, Fran Russo, is a very talented and versatile cook. She’s been here at Winhall Market for a long time, and she makes phenomenal Asian dishes, including Pad Thai, Lo Mein, and fried rice. Our newer chef, Kelly, makes fantastic elevated dishes, such as beef bourguignon, short ribs, and polenta. She takes pride in her ability to make delicious gluten-free and vegan meals, which is great for customers of all tastes and dietary preferences. The styles of the different chefs really work well together, which results in a truly spectacular menu. We like to think we offer something for everybody here at Winhall Market.”

Winhall Market’s product range is equally as well-rounded as their culinary program. Their beverage offerings include a well-curated selection of both domestic and international wines, as well as many locally-brewed Vermont craft beers from Fiddlehead Brewing Company, Bent Hill Brewery, and The Alchemist, among others. Over the past several months, Montuoro has also added several specialty items to the Winhall Market shelves, such as Korean chili paste and high-end Sun Noodle “craft ramen.” These new offerings are complemented by a variety of Vermont-made food products, such as Plymouth Artisan Cheese, Vermont Farmstead Cheese, Shelburne Farms Cheese, Miller Farm dairy products, Wilcox Ice Cream, Smith Maple Farm maple peanut butter, and Corse Maple Farm maple syrup.

“I don’t want to change anything that our most loyal customers love about the Winhall Market,” says Montuoro. “I just want to make sure that the business remains successful and that we continue to considerately serve the needs of all of our community members. If I can ensure that both locals and visitors get to come to Winhall Market for generations to come, I’ll know that I’ve done my job.”

ALL THE DETAILS

winhallmarket.com