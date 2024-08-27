Building Community

HatchSpace brings Vermonters together through the craft of woodworking.

STORY BY BENJAMIN LERNER

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY HATCHSPACE

“Make something real. Make something you love.” – Tom Bodett, founder of HatchSpace

In the heart of Brattleboro, HatchSpace stands as a welcoming, community-focused woodworking studio dedicated to fostering creativity, lifelong learning, and social impact through hands-on classes, thoughtful affinity programs, and strong workforce development initiatives. Founded in 2019 by Tom Bodett, a passionate woodworker and well-known writer and radio personality, and Greg Goodman, a master cabinet builder, HatchSpace has grown into a dynamic nonprofit organization that elevates the Southeastern Vermont community through hands-on work.

From its inception, HatchSpace has been committed to using woodworking as a catalyst for community development. Despite the challenges of the COVID pandemic, which forced a temporary closure, HatchSpace emerged stronger, reopening in a new, 8,000 square foot facility in 2021. This move allowed for numerous upgrades, expanded course offerings, and a renewed focus on community programming and ambitious, new projects.

At the core of HatchSpace’s mission is the belief that everyone, regardless of age or background, can find purpose through making things with their hands. As Shelton Walker, HatchSpace’s new Executive Director, explains, “HatchSpace is a center for making that wholeheartedly supports anyone in building what they love.” Before joining the HatchSpace team, Walker channeled her passion for community betterment through her work at Bennington College, where she served as Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategic Initiatives. Walker is grateful to now apply her skills towards the continual expansion of HatchSpace’s programming and services, and she sees woodworking as a powerful medium for personal and collective growth.

In line with that sentiment, HatchSpace offers a diverse array of classes designed to cater to all skill levels, from inexperienced novices to advanced woodworkers. Every year, HatchSpace offers over 80 classes, ranging from three-hour “make and take” workshops to multi-week skills-building courses. For true beginners, Walker recommends starting with an introductory class to gain a structured introduction to woodworking, understanding wood as a material, and becoming familiar with the tools and equipment available at HatchSpace.

One of HatchSpace’s standout programs is “Rosie’s Girls,” a collaboration with Vermont Works for Women, which was made for young girls and gender-expansive individuals. The Rosie’s Girls summer camp provides a first taste of trades and shop-based skills, empowering participants with hands-on experience. Another exciting youth program involves building and designing skateboards by hand, followed by fun, supervised skateboarding sessions at the local Boys and Girls Club’s indoor skate park in Brattleboro. These programs teach valuable skills, build confidence, and foster a powerful sense of togetherness among participants.

For adult learners, HatchSpace offers classes like “Beginning Woodworking for Women.” This class has grown into a celebrated mainstay of HatchSpace’s programmatic offerings, providing women and gender-expansive individuals with a welcoming space to learn and grow their skills. Additionally, HatchSpace hosts specialized affinity group programs, such as the BIPOC Maker Night on Mondays. The BIPOC Maker Night enables BIPOC Vermonters the opportunity to engage in woodworking in a supportive environment. “Considering the demographics of Vermont, we have taken focused steps to ensure everyone feels welcome at HatchSpace,” says Bodett. “We have more work to do, but we’re very pleased with our progress.”

HatchSpace’s facility is a woodworker’s dream, equipped with an extensive array of tools and machinery. The 8,000 square foot space boasts everything from hand tools and power tools to high-tech CNC machines, laser cutters, and 3D printers.

One state-of-the-art CNC machine was donated by Phantom CNC. It features a multi-tool changer, en- hancing the efficiency and versatility of the woodworking process. “We have something for everyone,” notes Walker. “Whether you’re a true be- ginner or an experienced woodwork- er, HatchSpace provides access to top-notch tools.” Their collaborative atmosphere fosters the cross-pollina- tion of ideas and techniques, enrich- ing the learning experience for all members. “It’s a process of learning that’s shared not only among stu- dents at HatchSpace, but also among the volunteer shop stewards, staff, and instructors alike,” notes Walker.

The upcoming Recovery Boards Project, in collaboration with Turning Point Centers of Windham County and J.K. Adams, beautifully exempli- fies how woodworking can be used as an effective catalyst for social impact. Slated to commence officially in October 2024, this program will offer people in stable early recovery from Substance Use Disorder with the opportunity to work with imperfect wooden boards—a process that parallels the rebirth and change through- out the journey of recovery.

In an effort to further the reach and accessibility of HatchSpace’s programs, financial assistance is available to ensure that anyone can participate, with scholarships offered for both membership and classes. HatchSpace’s goal is to make wood- working affordable for all who wish to participate, breaking down barriers and fostering a sense of belonging. “We’re committed to building an inclusive community here,” empha- sizes Walker. “When people come together to build something with their hands, they end up building a stronger community and authentic personal connections in the process.”

HatchSpace is not only a hub for creativity and learning – it is also a growing influence in Vermont’s workforce development initiatives. Their partnership with Vermont Works for Women extends beyond the Rosie’s Girls program, offering vocational training programs, such as the seven-week Trailblazers Trades Training for women and gender-expansive individuals. This program aims to address the shortage of skilled workers in the trades by lowering the threshold to entry, while providing participants with valuable skills and pathways to gainful employment.

Looking ahead, HatchSpace envisions growing its reach and impact even further. Walker and Bodett aim to use HatchSpace’s programs to serve as a model for rural renewal through woodworking. By connecting people with the abundant natural resources of New England’s hardwood forests and fostering sustainable forestry practices, HatchSpace is helping to revitalize Vermont’s rural communities. “We want to bring our model to other rural communities around the country,” says Tom Bodett. “These programs have the potential to make a real difference across our stressed rural landscape. My whole world changed when I got back to working with my hands, making things, and doing what I truly loved.”

The way Bodett sees it, the social and economic benefits of woodworking manifest in positive, rippling community impacts, providing opportunities for community members of all backgrounds to set aside their differences and build skills and confidence through shared experience. This ethos of empowerment, mentorship, and hands-on learning remains at the heart of HatchSpace’s mission, brightening the future of Vermont’s cultural, economic, and social landscape.