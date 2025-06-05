Southwestern Vermont Medical Center marks a bold new chapter in healthcare excellence, with new expanded services, collaborations, and cutting-edge technology

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), a member of the Dartmouth Health system, is undergoing a sweeping expansion of its facilities, services, and medical technoloflgies—an effort that reflects its steadfast commitment to delivering world-class care to patients in Southern Vermont, eastern New York, and the northern Berkshires. With groundbreaking projects underway, key partnerships with leading medical institutions, and community-backed investments in cutting-edge technology, SVMC is evolving to meet the growing and complex healthcare needs of the region— while ensuring that patients receive expert care close to home.

This evolution includes the launch of a new vascular services program in collaboration with Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center’s (DHMC) Heart and Vascular Center, the acquisition of a state-of-the-art cardiac CT scanner, and the use of robotic-assisted surgery. In addition, they are moving forward with the integration of Capital Bariatrics of Albany into the greater Southwestern Vermont Health Care Network, the expansion of primary care, and the development of an inpatient adolescent mental health unit.

All of these milestones reflect SVMC’s core vision—expanding access to essential and life-changing care without requiring patients to travel to distant hospitals. As Dr. Trey Dobson, SVMC’s Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Clinical Services, put it: “Our goal is to expand services so that people don’t need to travel great distances.”

We sat down with Dr. Dobson; Dr. Scott Rogge, Medical Director of Cardiology; and James Trimarchi, SVMC’s Director of Planning; to learn more about the future of care in Southern Vermont and the surrounding region—and the powerful role SVMC is playing in shaping it.

Care & Collaboration

SVMC’s new partnership with the Heart and Vascular Center at Dartmouth Health is already transforming how cardiology and vascular care is delivered in Southern Vermont. In early 2025, two vascular surgeons from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center—Drs. Matthew Alef and Philip Goodney—began seeing patients on-site in Bennington twice a month and will soon be performing minimally invasive vascular procedures at SVMC. More complex surgeries will still take place at DHMC in Lebanon, but the ability to provide consistent, expert vascular care within Bennington is a major step forward in improving access and outcomes.

“Up until recently, we had no vascular surgeons on staff,” explained Dr. Scott Rogge, SVMC Cardiologist and Medical Director of Cardiology. “Our patients had to travel to Albany or further for every appointment, test, and follow-up. Now, they can receive consults and routine procedures right here. That kind of local access makes a huge difference in both patient outcomes and peace of mind.”

The new services available at SVMC will target conditions such as leg artery blockages, carotid artery disease, and vascular access complications related to dialysis. “We’re not talking about major, high-risk surgeries here,” Rogge added. “These are vital procedures that shouldn’t require people to cross state lines to access.” The partnership with Dartmouth’s Heart and Vascular Center goes beyond staffing—it includes a major technology upgrade that will fundamentally improve how cardiovascular disease is diagnosed and treated in Bennington: the installation of a cardiac CT scanner, funded in large part by a $1 million donation from Don and Nancy Kendall of MACK Molding.

“This cardiac CT scanner is going to be a game-changer,” said Dr. Rogge. “Right now, we rely on stress tests, which are helpful, but have limitations. This scanner will allow us to look at the coronary arteries in the heart and assess for blockages with incredible clarity. We’ll be able to see whether someone needs a stent, medication, or further intervention—before they’re in a crisis.”

The scanner offers more than just high-resolution imaging. It’s capable of producing 640 cross-sectional “slices” per scan, vastly improving diagnostic accuracy. “Older scanners were one slice at a time,” Rogge explained. “This one gives us a full picture, quickly and in extraordinary detail. It’s top-of-the-line. It’s fast, accurate, and capable of helping us detect heart disease early.”

Beyond the impressive specs, Dr. Rogge emphasized the practical, human-centered benefits of the new cardiac CT scanner. “Patients won’t need to drive to Albany or Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center just to get a scan. That matters. And if someone’s scan looks good, we don’t have to transfer them unnecessarily. We can keep people here and manage their care efficiently and compassionately.”

With several new physicians recently recruited and others set to arrive in the coming months, SVMC’s cardiology department is well-positioned for the future. “We’ve brought on new doctors, strengthened our staff, and now we’re pairing that with top-tier technology,” said Rogge. “It’s the best of both worlds—advanced medicine and compassionate care.”

Robotic-assisted surgery also plays a significant role in SVMC’s expanding services. Orthopedic patients at SVMC have already benefited from the facility’s existing robotic-assisted surgical capabilities—most notably, a high-precision orthopedic robot used in all knee replacement surgeries since 2024. “All of the knee replacements, for example, are done under robotic-assisted surgery,” explains Dr. Trey Dobson. “The robot and the computer software actually align and determine where the incisions will occur. Then, the orthopedic surgeon makes any necessary adjustments based on their experience, and uses the robot to complete the procedure.”

Now, SVMC is aiming to take its robotic capabilities even further by acquiring a Da Vinci Robotic Surgical System pending state board approval. This state-of-the-art tool would enable minimally invasive procedures in urology, obstetrics and gynecology (OB-GYN), bariatric surgery, and general surgery to be performed at SVMC. “Da Vinci is a different type of robot,” Dr. Dobson noted. “It has a broader purpose. It’s built so that urologists, OB-GYNs, and general surgeons can perform less invasive, more precise procedures. There are widely-documented outcome improvements with the Da Vinci Robotic Surgical System, including less time for healing and more accurate incisions.”

But, as Dr. Dobson emphasized, the integration of this technology is not just about innovation for innovation’s sake—it’s about ensuring SVMC remains competitive and attractive to the next generation of surgical talent. He adds: “It will help us recruit surgeons to our organization. If we want to continue attracting high-caliber physicians, having advanced equipment is essential.”

The focus on thoughtfully integrating new technologies goes hand-in-hand with SVMC’s broader efforts to expand care locally while serving as a regional hub for specialty services. One of the most visible examples of this strategy is SVMC’s integration of Capital Bariatrics, an Albany-based practice specializing in medical weight loss and bariatric surgery. “Capital Bariatrics is now a part of the greater Southwestern Vermont Health Care network,” says Dr. Dobson. “Because the clinic is in New York, it’s technically part of our larger healthcare entity, not just the medical center. But the physicians and advanced practice providers there are now members of Dartmouth Health.”

Through this partnership, patients throughout the Capital Region and Southern Vermont can receive consultations both in Bennington and in Albany and undergo surgery at SVMC. “Patients can be seen either in the Albany area or in Bennington and then have their surgery done at SVMC—if surgery is the right option. I’ll stress that surgery is one option. There are many options when we talk about medical weight loss,” Dobson explained.

The collaboration also reflects SVMC’s growing role as a regional referral hospital—one that operates under Dartmouth Health to provide advanced care without forcing patients to travel. “We are growing into resources that aren’t typically found at a community hospital,” Dr. Dobson said. “This partnership strengthens the continuum of care across state lines. And with more services coming online here, we’re now in a position to receive patients from smaller hospitals in the area that may not have those capabilities.”

As SVMC continues to expand its reach, the focus remains firmly on thoughtful, meaningful growth—offering needed services, grounded in relevant data and community need. “We’re not trying to create something just for the sake of it,” Dobson emphasized. “We want to provide care that makes sense to have here—services that we know people are traveling for, services that will genuinely improve access and outcomes.”

A Community-Focused Vision for the Future. One of SVMC’s most ambitious and potentially impactful projects under development is a 12-bed inpatient adolescent mental health unit, designed to address a statewide shortage of accessible mental health services for youth in Vermont. With $9 million in state funding and clinical oversight provided by Dartmouth Hitchcock’s Department of Psychiatry, this new facility will provide 24-hour care for adolescents in crisis.

“There was a call from the state for hospitals to step up,” said Dr. Trey Dobson. “We raised our hand. We said, ‘With your help, we’ll do it.’” He emphasized that this is not simply an affiliation with Dartmouth Hitchcock’s psychiatry department. “This hospital is a member hospital of the Dartmouth Health system, and Dartmouth Hitchcock’s psychiatry department will be staffing and operating the unit,” he said. “This will be a safe, healing space for adolescents—run by experts in the field—until they’re ready to return home or move to the next stage of care.”

As Dobson described, the process began three years ago, when the state of Vermont issued a request for proposals. “They asked all hospitals: would any of you be willing to develop an inpatient adolescent mental health unit? And we said yes.” he explained. “Now, with approval in place, we’re moving forward with 18 months of construction and program development to make this vision a reality.”

James Trimarchi, SVMC’s Director of Planning, underscored how this effort directly responds to local and statewide needs. “Mental health access is a top priority from our Community Health Needs Assessment,” he said. “There’s a shortage of inpatient adolescent beds in Vermont. This new unit will increase the number of beds available, and it will serve youth across the entire state, not just our region.”

The impact, according Dobson, goes beyond the clinical implications. “This is about getting people well and out of the hospital so they can return to healing environments,” Dobson said. “That might be at home, or a step-down facility, but when you need inpatient care for psychiatric conditions, you should be able to receive it—locally, safely, and compassionately.”

Another cornerstone of SVMC’s plan is the doubling in size of its Internal Medicine practice, which will soon transform into a comprehensive Primary Care Center. As Dr. Dobson described, “We are doubling the footprint—twice as many exam rooms, twice as much space. The idea is to build a collaborative environment that supports patients, staff, and providers.” The goal, he said, is to create a space where “physicians and advanced practice providers learn and support one another.”

This expansion is also crucial for recruiting new talent. “Right now, most physicians coming out of training are not interested in joining a practice with just one or two providers,” Dobson said. “They want to be part of a larger group—where call coverage can be shared, and where there’s a real sense of professional community. That’s what we’re building.” Trimarchi adds, “Access to care starts with access to providers. This is about improving services for the public and attracting the physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants who will offer those services.”

All of these developments are complemented by one of the most highly-anticipated manifestations of SVMC’s ongoing evolution: the long-awaited expansion of its Cancer Center. “Our cancer center is undersized for the number of patients we treat,” Trimarchi explained. “Chemotherapy isn’t something that happens quickly. One patient might need four hours of infusion time. That adds up. You need space. You need privacy. You need the capacity to serve everyone who needs care.”

The new facility, which will be known as the Hoyt-Hunter Cancer Center in recognition of lead donors Susie Hunter and her husband, Doug Watson, as well as the Hunter Charitable Trust, and the Hoyt family, will dramatically expand SVMC’s oncological care capacity. “We’re talking about more infusion bays, more exam rooms, and a larger pharmacy space where medications can be mixed safely,” says Trimarchi. According to Trimarchi, the ongoing Cancer Center campaign is greatly bolstered by community support. “This is a $21 million project,” he said. “We are going to raise close to half of it from the community. We’re a cost-efficient hospital, and we deliver care at lower cost than many regional hospitals – but that means that the community plays a crucial role in helping us grow and continue to provide our patients with the best care possible.”

Speaking on his gratitude for the ongoing support donors across Vermont, New York, and Massachusetts, Trimarchi’s message is clear: philanthropy powers progress. He adds: “These donations are changing the lives of the 75,000 people in our health network.” As SVMC continues to grow, the vision remains focused, clear, and deeply personal: world-class care delivered locally in Southern Vermont by professionals who are part of the same community as the people they serve. Dr. Dobson emphasizes: “You don’t have to travel great distances to receive excellent care. Our goals are improving access, creating new services, providing high quality, and ensuring affordability. Our employees and clinical staff strive to improving patient care every single day.”