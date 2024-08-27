A Panoramic Hilltop Kitchen

Breathtaking Vermont views take center stage at a gorgeous Stratton property, tastefully updated by Northshire Living.

STORY BY NIKI CONTE, NORTHSHIRE LIVING

PHOTOGRAPHY ALEXANDER VINCENT

This project came with an unusual prompt when it came to design… While most of our clients come to us wanting a kitchen that will be the star of the show in their house, these clients wanted something a little more understated – almost something that didn’t even register to the eye, so that the true star of their home could shine: the panoramic views of Vermont! As one of the last homes on their road at the top of West Hill, this Stratton area home’s views are absolutely jaw dropping in every direction you look. With expansive windows showcasing the mountains of Vermont in 3 directions year round, it was easy to see why our clients didn’t want anything to take away from that view.

Our clients built the home from the ground up in the early 90s, and while they still love the style and many details of the home, they made a few selections that really dated the space in recent years. After spending time there with their large family, they realized there were some functionality mistakes with the layout that made the space feel cramped and crowded when entertaining.

Our job was to update it in a timeless way that felt true to the stately style of the home, while opening up the layout to allow for better flow and give the kitchen longevity for many years to come.

One of the key design choices in the space was keeping all the selections a subdued and soft warm grey tone, using texture rather than color to create contrast between materials. The home’s interior trim color was very similar to this grey, and we remarked how well it let the view be the star and faded away, versus the typical black, white, or natural wood trim you see more commonly in homes in the area. While the grey of the trim and the original kitchen (which matched) had a beautiful visual effect, it felt a bit cold and dark in the kitchen – so we focused on finding a grey slightly lighter and warmer to feel more modern and cozy. Brightening up the countertops and backsplash was another crucial shift, as the black polished granite felt very cold and severe, and also had a dating effect on the space. We opted for a matte concrete look countertop, with very subtle patterning, settling on Caesarstone’s Topus Concrete, which reflects light from the windows, making the whole space feel brighter. Rather than go with a full height backsplash again, we opted to choose something with a little more interest, a Silver Beige travertine which tied in seamlessly with travertine details throughout the home. We opted for a 3×6 in a Running Bond or Subway style pattern, which feels modern and current, but also classic and timeless—exactly what this home needs!

The biggest change in the kitchen was eliminating the walk-in pantry and shrinking a utility closet accessed through the adjacent hall to allow for a wider entry into the kitchen. This allowed the fridge to be pushed back almost 4 feet, and another window added where the fridge used to sit. Those two changes made the space feel substantially larger, brighter, and allowed for folks to gather in the kitchen without being in the way of the chef. Being a second home, a walk-in pantry really wasn’t needed or functional and was an easy choice to eliminate, with plenty of cabinetry in the space to accommodate food storage. One feature in this area we weren’t able to make room for from the original kitchen was the double ovens that flanked the entrance to the pantry. However, after many holidays with a 60” Wolf range at the center of the kitchen, they had realized they didn’t quite need extra oven space. Instead, we opted to create a spacious coffee bar area to the left of the fridge, where both guests and their grown children could easily come and grab some caffeine without being in the way of breakfast prep.

Another feature that really dated the space was the built-in desk that faced the bar seating. While they loved the counter space and entertaining options that bank of cabinetry provided, the desk never got used, and as it was a feature in almost every 90’s kitchen remodel, it really cramped the timeless vibe we were creating. We opted to capture that space for extra storage, as well as build in one of the features our Client wanted to add above – a television! One of their key complaints in the original kitchen was that although it was open to the living areas, when it was game day, no one in the kitchen could see the score. So, we built a TV into the soffit and auxiliary cabinetry above the bar seating. It is invisible from the living spaces, but easily viewable from all the work areas in the kitchen.

There were some elements of the kitchen the clients really found worked well for their needs and didn’t want to change. Both the range and sink stayed configured almost exactly as they were. The simple moveable island was one of their favorite and most functional features, so we kept that almost exactly as-is, just remaking it in the new materials.

One detail you might not notice immediately in the kitchen is that to the right of the range, a window comes down all the way to the counter, with no bottom sill, and the countertop continues to a little prep area next to the grill. I think this is just the coolest functional detail in the space, and it was the first thing I said we had to keep about the original kitchen. Thankfully, our clients agreed! How convenient to be able to pass a platter of freshly seared steaks right into the kitchen where they are being served when entertaining and keep the kitchen smoke free!

We love the way this update transformed the space, while still feeling authentic and true to the home. Our clients loved so much about their original kitchen, but they realized it was time to fix some of the issues they’d uncovered after twenty years of use, and I am so proud of how we helped accomplish that for them. We are so excited for them to get to enjoy it with the next generation of their family, and maybe the one after that, if we did our timeless job right!

Design & Cabinetry by Northshire Living Renovation by Doug Hewes Photography by Alexander Vincent

NORTHSHIRELIVING.COM