An Elegant Gem

The Weston, the newest addition to the Sharp family’s dynastic portfolio of luxury hotels, offers sublime hospitality in the beautiful hills of Southern Vermont.

STORY BY BENJAMIN LERNER

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY THE WESTON

In the heart of Weston, a stylish and elegant sanctuary with unparalleled charm beckons discerning travelers in search of a well-deserved, pampering respite. Open since December 2023, The Weston seamlessly blends traditional luxury with contemporary comfort, building on the established legacy of its owners, the Sharp family. As multi-generational hoteliers, the Sharps owned and operated some of the world’s most beloved hotels for decades, such as New York City’s Gramercy Park, The Carlyle, and The Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles, among others. The Sharps’ meticulous attention to detail is manifested through all aspects of the Weston experience, including the décor in the rooms and suites, the gourmet selections at the Left Bank, and the world-class wellness and beauty services at Le Spa.

Inspired by their deep-rooted love for the Green Mountain State and the allure of its verdant countryside, the Sharps embarked on a mission to redefine high-end hospitality in a bucolic Southern Vermont setting. Working diligently, they redesigned and redecorated the historic buildings on The Weston’s grounds, imbuing them with transcendental beauty and rich cultural heritage while fully embracing modern refinement. Although they were assisted with the exterior elements of the renovation by talented local architect and designer, Ramsay Gourd, the vast majority of the interior redesign was directly overseen and orchestrated by The Sharp family. The results are nothing short of spectacular, providing lofty, splendid accommodations that are grounded in generations of thoughtful and considerate hospitality.

Walking through The Weston, gorgeous artwork adorns the walls, much of it sourced directly from the Sharp family’s personal collection.

Every well-appointed guest room and suite features sumptuous linens, which are complemented by lavish amenities such as Frette bathrobes, Diptyque body care products, Dyson hair dryers, and in-room iPads. The more modern elements are thoughtfully incorporated in a manner that enhances comfort and enjoyment without detracting from the idyllic atmosphere.

The Weston’s nine rooms and suites each offer different aesthetics and ambiances, which enhance the guest experience in unique and thoughtful ways.

In Room Two, rustic splendor is exemplified through the tasteful placement of duck decoys and pastoral artworks.

Room Four embraces opulence with gilded mirrors and sconces, royal blue blankets, and nautical drawings.

Suite Six features two king bedrooms, Franklin Stoves, and walk-in showers. This suite is perfect for families or couples seeking privacy and comfort, with private decks providing great views of the well-manicured yard and bocce court.

Located at the south end of the historic Mill Building, Suite Seven showcases the timeless elegance of the English Regency style. This stylish space offers a private library adorned with club seating, a work-space, and a gas fireplace. A stunning mahogany wet bar offers guests the opportunity to indulge in mixological masterpieces before unwinding in the spacious bedroom, which features floor-to-ceiling windows and a second fireplace.

In Suite Eight, a harmonious blend of West Indies charm meets alluring Asian decorative elements. Positioned at the northern end of the Mill Building, this suite is absolutely stunning, outfitted with silken fabrics, magnificent furnishings, and captivating artworks. Guests can relax in the living room or in the grand master bedroom, boasting a second fireplace, roomy “his and hers” closets, and a two-room sanctuary bath with marble vanities, a double rainfall shower, and a soaking tub.

The windows of several rooms and suites look down onto The Weston’s lawn, where guests can come together to enjoy time-honored outdoor activities such as bocce and croquet. In the warmer months, al-fresco dining is also available at the phenomenal on-site restaurant, The Left Bank. Stepping through the Left Bank’s entrance, guests are immersed in a space that effortlessly marries traditional Vermont and New England aesthetics with Parisian panache. Scotch plaid decorative accents are juxtaposed with an enchanting wooden bar and hanging light fixtures, setting the stage for an unforgettable gastronomic adventure. The Left Bank is helmed by Executive Chef, Bretton Combs, whose expertise has graced the kitchens of celebrity chefs, such as Emeril Lagasse and Cat Cora. Diners will discover a menu of exquisite French-inspired dishes made from locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients. An adventurous wine list curated by Food & Beverage Director Matt Reina (in collaboration with Vermont Artisanal Cellars) accentuates the delicious culinary offerings, ensuring that every dining experience at The Weston delights both seasoned oenophiles and gourmets.

Not only is The Weston seamlessly nestled in Vermont’s tranquil landscape, it also boasts a fabulous on-site beauty and wellness center, Le Spa. Upon entering, guests are gently greeted by courteous and knowledgeable team members, who closely guide them on their path to serenity and relaxation. Accessible ramps ensure that every guest can effortlessly navigate the space, embodying The Weston’s commitment to inclusivity. At Le Spa, guests can indulge in a range of treatments, from soothing massages to rejuvenating oxygen facials, each tailored to enhance well-being and restore vitality. Their electric sauna, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, offers quick and efficient heating for maximum comfort. With specialty services like sports massages designed for outdoor enthusiasts, the spa caters to the diverse needs of guests who are making the most of their Vermont vacations. The spa is open to both hotel guests and local residents and visitors, who can book treatments or attend classes at the fitness center or indoor yoga studio.

In all of the Weston’s services and spaces, the spirit of the Sharp Family is carried forth through warm, authentic, and considerate hospitality, creating an atmosphere that feels like a home away from home. From the moment of booking, the dedicated concierge service ensures that each guest’s preferences are meticulously attended to, whether it be arranging bespoke dining experiences or creating personalized excursions. “We want to offer a thoughtfully-curated experience from the moment that our guests make the booking with us,” says The Weston’s General Manager, Malin Reina. “Our aim is to help guests enjoy everything that The Weston has to offer, and we’re working with local restaurants, businesses, and artisans to highlight the best of what Vermont has to offer.” With the Weston, the Sharp Family has continued its commitment to exceptional hospitality, inviting guests to savor an experience that is every bit as unforgettable as Vermont’s enchanting landscapes.

ALL THE DETAILS

thewestonvt.com