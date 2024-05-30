A Sneak Peak at Stratton Mountain’s Newest Homes

STORY BY MYRA FOSTER

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY STRATTON MOUNTAIN RESORT

The first new real estate offering at Stratton Mountain in nearly 20 years pays homage to the roots of this storied resort while delivering the latest in design, materials and amenities all in a prime and historic location.

The new Birken Wing of Founders Lodge is named in honor of the Birkenhaus, “birch tree house” in English. Emo, first Ski School Director and founder of the Stratton Mountain Boys, and Ann Henrich opened their inn in December 1962 and it would soon become the social center for all of Stratton.

The latest choice in mountain living will rise from the site of Stratton’s original Birkenhaus, which began welcoming guests just one year after Stratton opened for skiing; and where the Henrichs played host to apres-ski revelry, family gatherings, holiday celebrations and scores of luminaries including the Kennedys.

One can also trace the roots of snowboarding back to the Birkenhaus, where Jake Burton Carpenter was a bartender, working on his prototypes in Emo’s wood shop. From there, he would sneak up Suntanner to test his boards under the cloak of darkness. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Today, Birken Wing of Founders Lodge is poised to carry that legacy to a new level with spacious, well-appointed one to four-bedroom condominiums offering welcoming common areas and floor plans designed for the active lifestyle.

Award-Winning Design and Construction

Birken Wing is a project of Procida Development Group, a soon to be fourth generation real estate development and construction company going back to 1928 with a Stratton homeowner now at the helm. Mario Procida, part of the Stratton community for decades with a home in Mountain Reach, brings personal as well as professional attention to every detail.

Construction is set to begin in spring 2025.

In the last 25 years alone, Procida has developed more than 5,000 housing units and has been named to Inc. Magazine’s List of 5000 fastest growing companies for five consecutive years going back to 2017 for “providing clients with a full range of services drawing on expertise to produce numerous award-winning projects.” Names you’ll recognize – including Patagonia, Oracle, and GoPro – have also appeared on this prestigious roster.

Available Through Stratton Real Estate

With a style that combines “mountain charm with contemporary luxuries,” Birken Wing will expand the footprint of Founder’s Lodge and complete the vision of the Village Common. “Floorplans cater to larger two and three-bedroom loft units, many offering mountain views and many feature balconies,” Procida explains. In addition to being within walking distance to the mountain, Founder’s Lodge Birken Wing complex offers shuttle service to the slopes.

“Nine-foot floor-to-ceiling heights with large picture windows complement the original design concept. Private enclosed parking provides spaces for EV charging. Select design elements include wood flooring throughout the interior. Kitchens feature custom cabinets, quartz countertops, and deep stainless steel sinks. Bathroom finishes include luxurious showers and heated porcelain tile floors. Complete appliance packages, including washing machines and vented dryers are included.”

Andrew King, principal broker with 25 years experience at Stratton Real Estate, adds “I was excited to see the plans from Procida. Given this will be the first new construction at Stratton since 2008, it is refreshing to be working with a developer who understands what today’s buyer is looking for. Slowly, the preferred decor has moved from mountain rustic to mountain modern with a more contemporary look.

“When coupled with the amenities, including Hearth Room featuring two double-sided fireplaces, heated patio with firepits and gas grills, fitness center and game room, pool and spacious hot tub, heated underground parking, private ski shuttle, and the coveted Commons location, Birken Wing at Founders Lodge will be the finest property ever built at Stratton.

“Plus, pre-construction buyers may modify floor plans to their personal preference, or even combine homes to create larger spaces ideal for multi-generation families.”

Mountain Adventure in Every Season

The mountain environment invites adventure and exploration. Custom cabinetry in the entryway is designed to keep gear out of sight (but close at hand). The ski and locker room offers storage opportunities, so you can explore all that Stratton Resort offers. From 27 holes of championship golf, red clay tennis courts, pickleball, and Sinuosity-designed downhill mountain bike trails to 99 ski and snowboard runs fanning from the summit of Southern Vermont’s tallest peak, no need to ever worry again about where to store it all!

Did you know that the view from atop Stratton Mountain inspired both the Long and Appalachian trails? These two legendary footpaths now share a route over the summit. Venture out to the firetower for a view clear across four states and mountain ranges. You can finish your hike with a Vermont craft brew at a patio table in Stratton Village.

And those are just a few of the reasons mountain friends and families choose to spend their time at Stratton in each spectacular season.

“The first wave of purchasers in the Birken Wing have been existing homeowners who see a bright future for Stratton Mountain Resort with a new leader and as a member of the Alterra Mountain Company family of iconic destinations,” King explained. “This sentiment is certainly shared among buyers in this newest condominium project.”

Making the Mountain Home

“Stratton is at the heart of so many family milestones and memories,” says Chip Stein, who has owned a number of homes at Stratton, trading up as the family grew, and one of the first to purchase in Birken Wing. “Our daughters took to the slopes quickly, joining the Allegro program and working at the resort through their teens and beyond. They have a wonderful passion for skiing and are deeply rooted in the Stratton community. Skiing with them and now our four grandchildren is among life’s greatest moments. We are looking forward to the future for Stratton and being together under one roof in the new Birken Wing at Founders Lodge.”

