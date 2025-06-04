The Green Rooms of Home

A Journey Through Southern Vermont’s Musical Landscape

I remember the moment well. It was 2011 and I was 23 years old, recently graduated from Brown University. Armed with a degree in anthropology, working a day job as a server in a taqueria on the New Hampshire seacoast, I was on my twice-weekly drive from Portsmouth to Manchester, NH, heading to band practice in a massive old brick mill building.

I had responded to a Craigslist ad for a vocalist in a cover band with lucrative gigs promised up and down the seacoast. Auditions took place in a karaoke bar, where my nervous rendition of Johnny Cash’s “Cry Cry Cry” was deemed not quite adequate for “lead singer.” I was, however, taken on as background vocalist and fiddler. The band was run by two businessmen who recognized an untapped local appetite for classic rock covers and figured they could make a killing. They chose the material and ran rehearsals, critiquing every note. I lugged my recently adopted puppy along in a cardboard box.

A few weeks and a hundred takes of Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You” later, listening to another round of the band leaders’ feedback, I came to my own conclusion.

I never made it to our first gig. I moved back home to Southern Vermont, puppy in tow, and have lived here ever since, playing music as part of a flourishing regional music scene. It’s hard to put my finger on exactly what about this area so strongly called me home, but I remember the mental calculation that led me to my decision: music + community = everything.

My artistic journey has led me to ‘green rooms’ all over New England with my 4-piece band, to guest-host Vermont Public Radio’s folk show, to traverse the state in a mobile recording studio teaching songwriting to schoolchildren and to host a concert in an abandoned marble quarry. I have played everything from traditional folk to country to indie rock.

We Southern Vermonters live in an area rich with cultural events. In addition to boasting some major festivals, music dots our landscape, popping up weekly on town greens, at farmers markets, and county fairs. Vermont’s relative lack of “brick and mortar” concert halls is actually one of its great strengths; our small-scale venues are deeply embedded into our communities. They are working farms and breweries, coffeehouses, town halls, mission-driven nonprofits, bookshops, black-box theaters, and ski areas. Multi-dimensional, cooperative and collaborative entities, they embody Vermont’s artistic “terroir”- the natural and social environment in which a particular product is produced.

Manchester’s Ariel Rudiakov fine tunes this concept. Rudiakov, a violist, co-founded Taconic Music nine years ago with the mission of serving the year-round community in Southern Vermont, presenting monthly concerts, lessons, demonstrations and educational programs built upon the rich traditions of classical music.

In starting the organization with Joana Genova, Rudiakov explains, “We took inspiration directly from where we live at the base of Mount Equinox, the highest mountain in the Taconic range. We thought of this mountain as music on which there are many trails, giving people different points of access and even perspectives on the topography of the mountain, depending on which direction one comes from. As such, we blended our classical performing and teaching backgrounds; incorporating jazz, rock, symphonic pops and other genres in a way that we hoped could offer our community a broad range of choice, depending on their musical tastes.”

Manchester is also home to the Manchester Music Festival. Each summer, classical players from around the world convene to collaborate, teach, and perform chamber music. Hosting both Taconic Music and Manchester Music Festival concerts, as well as its own roster of national acts, is

Manchester’s largest indoor venue, the 400-seat Arkell Pavilion at Southern Vermont Arts Center (SVAC).

Just down the road from SVAC lies Earth Sky Time, a certified organic farm with its own seasonal concert series presenting a dizzying array of world music, Americana, and rock. This thriving homegrown scene features a barn stage, families picnicking on blankets, farm-to table feasts, artisan pizza, and campfires in the cooler months.

Proprietor and visionary Oliver Levis wants to keep the concert series accessible so that locals can come out week after week. “It’s been a great blessing to bring musicians from around the world to our little corner of paradise and have so many people come to the farm for wild dancing, local food, and camaraderie! I think we’ll always be a small venue; I don’t have aspirations of getting bigger or drawing more expensive bands. I think the down-home ecstatic picnic vibe feels just right.”

This emphasis on audience participation and community also defines the vision of Jill Turpin, co-founder of Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival (GMBR). The festival, heading into its 6th year, will once again bring internationally acclaimed bluegrass and Americana acts to Manchester’s Hunter Park from August 14-17, 2025.

“The idea is to bring a deeper sense of community through music,” Turpin explains. “Many of our artists know each other and have played together in living rooms and backyards. We want them to feel that intimacy at the festival, too. We invite our artists to collaborate with one another on stage and off, bringing that joy and magic to our audience. For our late night ‘lamplighter’ sets, we choose musicians based on their connections with one another—six degrees of separation, if you will—to enhance this sense of family, of belonging, and love.”

Turpin goes on to describe why the Shires region is an ideal home for GMBR. “First of all, the local music community is stellar in its own right. We love highlighting those incredible artists and bringing in the best bluegrass and roots music from elsewhere to accompany the spirit that is already here. Our focus now isn’t growth but integration into the local community, deepening the ties to our roots.”

Hunter Park in Manchester is also home to the Dead of Summer Festival (DOS), held July 11-13 this year. The festival not only celebrates the musical world of The Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band, it presents a wide range of genres such as reggae, funk, bluegrass, groove grass, Americana, and more.

Joe Levy, founder of DOS, now in its 6th year, prioritizes giving back to the local community. He explains: “Each year, the festival awards funding to a local non-profit. In 2023, the festival supported local flood relief after the devastating summer flooding that impacted many communities in Southern Vermont.”

In addition to the great mixture of live music, the festival offers a range of family friendly activities such as disc golf, puppet making, yoga, and children’s music.

Thirty minutes south of Manchester is the bustling town of Bennington, most populous in the region. From the Bennington Theater, which has over one hundred events scheduled for its upcoming season, to the 315-seat Monument Arts and Cultural Center, Bennington offers a wide range of larger scale theatrical and musical programming.

In contrast, The Coffee Bar, a working cafe in the center of town, offers a more intimate concert experience.

“Seated listening shows are our specialty,” states Will Seeders Mosheim, local luthier and musician who books The Coffee Bar.

“While the genre of our performers leans towards the folk/Americana realm, we’re certainly no strangers to having full rock bands on our stage. You never know who may pop up at The Coffee Bar, anyone from renowned Nashville songwriters to the latest upcoming talent.”

Just up the street from this unique listening room is one of the area’s preeminent cultural institutions, The Bennington Museum, which hosts two signature musical events of its own: “Concerts in the Courtyard,” an outdoor summer series, and “Music at the Museum,” which features acclaimed classical, jazz, and folk artists performing within the museum itself.

A treasured memory of my own is when I performed traditional fiddle tunes at the museum. The small, acoustic space encouraged the audience to ask questions about the history of old-time music. The concert flowed organically into a spirited exchange, with elders sharing personal memories of fiddle music from growing up in the Bennington area.

“Bennington Museum is more than a history museum,” shares Director of Advancement Alexina Jones. “It is a community center where people can gather to learn about and share not just the past, but also the living history that is created everyday as our culture continues to evolve.” Jones makes it clear that the museum “isn’t really a concert venue. We use each of our spaces creatively. Our goal is for people to experience a fun event and then return for that exhibit that caught their eye.”

On the other side of town, in North Bennington, is another example of this same flexibility and innovation. Creative entrepreneur Matthew Perry started the Vermont Arts Exchange 31 years ago with the mission of strengthening community through the arts. His Basement Music Series, dubbed by the New York Times in 2006 as “a Park Slope bistro right in the Green Mountains,” has since transformed into a venue without walls. “We have developed a loyal, traveling audience. We’ve been known to set up a concert in a vacant lot, an empty field, or a big theater, and our audience will still show up!”

Twenty miles east of Bennington in the picturesque village of Wilmington are two more exceptional venues. Valley Craft Ales is a working brewery and thriving music venue overlooking the Deerfield River. Justin Maturo pours passion into both his craft beer and music programming, creating an atmosphere where every pint and every note complement each other. Maturo sees Valley Craft Ales as “the musicians’ living room, a space where artists and audiences alike feel at home. The cozy, welcoming vibe—complete with couches, wing backed chairs and a fireplace in the winter—makes for an intimate concert experience.”

Seventh-generation Adams Family Farm, one of the last working farms in the Deerfield River Valley, is in its second season hosting its own concert series. Farmer Olivia Adams Mancivalano describes a typical night: “The event draws many locals, bringing together the community in a space filled with music, history, and the natural beauty of land that has been worked for generations. Our stage is set inside a large pavilion. Our miniature donkeys often make their way into the crowd for cuddles and photo opportunities. Visitors can interact with heritage livestock, play classic lawn games and view antique tractors. As the sun sets, we light a large bonfire. There’s nothing better than a great night of music under the stars, surrounded by good people.”

The Adams Family Farm is more than just a music venue—it is a gathering place where people can learn, celebrate, and reconnect with the land.

Offering a more urban vibe is the Stone Church in nearby Brattleboro. A destination venue for large acts, the Church is as likely to feature a singer-songwriter as to present a metal or punk show. In its ninth year, this repurposed Victorian Gothic sacred space has a one-of-a-kind aesthetic with stained glass windows, vaulted ceilings, and top-notch sound and lighting.

The Stone Church also offers robust educational programming, training the next generation of sound technicians and artists. Director of Programming Erin Scaggs describes the Church as “an incubator for developing artists, and an axis of collaboration for other promotors and venues.” Scaggs understands that the Stone Church is just one piece of the larger scene in Southern Vermont.

“We are very cognizant that for music to thrive, artists need a variety of places to play, some big and some small. More is more. We feel that the arts are strongest when everyone comes from a place of abundance. Our ‘collaboration not competition’ mentality makes us unique.”

The last leg of our journey brings us up Stratton Mountain to the heart of Southern Vermont where frequent live concerts are key to the resort’s standing as a four-season destination. Like many of the aforementioned venues, Stratton presents a thoughtfully curated mix of local and national touring acts.

“Experiencing live music at an outdoor stage at the base of this glorious mountain is indescribable,” says Brittni Coe-Petry, Director of Events. “You can take a gondola ride during many of the concerts or explore our local vendor village which showcases the mountain and all Vermont has to offer.”

