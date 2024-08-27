Willkommen to HarvestFest!

Stratton Mountain Resort’s HarvestFest is a lively tradition celebrating the beauty of autumn and Stratton’s cultural heritage over two fun-filled days of unique Fall experiences for the whole family.

We look forward to it every year, don’t we? Sun-filled days of amber light morphing into cooler, crisp evenings accented by the smell of burning firewood. Driving along curvy, tree-lined back roads for the annual sojourn to the apple orchard, all the while taking in the stunning work of art that is autumn in Vermont.

Stratton Mountain Resort has been recognized by many as one of the best places to take in Vermont’s Fall foliage due to its lodging, activities, and annual special events like HarvestFest. As the brisk fall air settles over the mountain, the Resort’s base area transforms into a hub of Fall activity, where visitors can immerse themselves in the season’s gorgeous foliage, sample craft brews and hearty chilis, take in musical performances that range from rock to blues to polka, and enjoy the glorious return of an original Stratton Mountain Resort tradition dating back to its inception: Octoberfest! This year’s two-day event will be a delightful escape into the heart of Fall’s splendor.

A Fall Tradition

“This will be my 10th year here at Stratton, and HarvestFest has been one of our longest running festivals, in different variations, almost since the Resort started. It was started by some Austrians back in the day, and we’ve just taken on that tradition. It is very much a must-do at Stratton every single year,” says Brittni Coe-Petry, Director of Events and Activities. For the seasonal homeowner community, HarvestFest kicks off their time at Stratton, and they are loyal attendees year after year. “It often is our biggest event of the season, so we really try and make it special,” adds Brittni.

This year, the Resort anticipates between 4,000 and 5,000 people over the course of the two-day festival that includes the ever-popular BrewFest and Chili Cook-off with main stage musical acts, in addition to a vendor village with more local musicians in the courtyard. And, of course, all the other exciting activities the Resort has to offer are available to HarvestFest revelers, including scenic gondola rides to the top of Southern Vermont’s highest peak, a feast for the eyes that is not to be missed.

BrewFest & Chili Cook-off

With 30 different beers available for sampling from craft brewers around the region, the BrewFest part of HarvestFest attracts beer enthusiasts from far and wide. Participating breweries often bring a full sampling of all their beer to appeal to different taste buds – ales, lagers, porters, sours, ciders, and more. “We hand-select the breweries to participate in the BrewFest and ensure that there is something to eat or drink for everyone,” shares Kasey Mann, Director of Food and Beverage and proud, native Vermonter. “Our guests have proven to be craft beer lovers year after year and this event gives our guests and the breweries a chance to connect, sample, and talk all things craft beer in the most beautiful outdoor setting,” she continues.

“We do a commemorative glass, a different one every single year,” says Brittni. “People enjoy them as keepsakes, and they’re often very adorable,” she adds with a smile. Guests can use their souvenir glass to sip on samples from Von Trapp Brewing, Fiddlehead Brewing, Ten Bends Beer, Frost Beer Works, and Athletic Brewing Non-Alcoholic, to name just a few.

You know what goes extremely well with a nice, crisp brew? Chili! For over 15 years, the Chili Cook-off has been a part of HarvestFest. In the beginning, 50 to 100 Stratton employees would contribute a chili to the Cook-off, guests would taste the chili varieties and then crown the winner. “Now we have sous chefs and chefs from our different kitchens, and we offer 10 to 13 different chilis to our guests,” explains Brittni. As in the past, all the guests who sample the chilis get to vote on a winner. “Our chefs look forward to the Chili Cook-off every year, because it gives them an opportunity to get super creative and competitive all at once!” says Kasey. Just like the tastings offered at BrewFest, there are a variety of chili types to delight every palate, including vegan, hot and spicy, and chicken chilis.

The Return of Octoberfest

The very first Octoberfest (or “Oktoberfest”) took place in Munich, Germany in 1810 as a community wedding celebration for King Ludwig that was filled with food, music, and fun, and it was so popular that attendees clamored for another the following year. Thus, the tradition began in Bavaria, and quickly spread to other places, like neighboring Austria. When Austrian Emo Henrich and his German wife, Annedore, came to Stratton to help set up the Resort back in 1961, they brought their traditions with them, which included Tyrolean evenings hosted by The Stratton Mountain Boys (SEE PAGE 16 FOR THE ARTICLE ON THE SMB) and, of course, Oktoberfest celebrations. “Some of our seasoned homeowners missed that festival, because it’s become a little more of a brew fest, and a little less of what they felt was an ‘Oktoberfest,’” says Brittni. “We are bringing back the Stein Hoist and the Keg Toss. The Stein Hoist is German- you fill the stein with beer and hold it up as long as you can,” she explains. In a true test of endurance, the last person standing with their stein hoisted high in the air, wins the prize (smartly, the steins are filled with water instead of beer to avoid sticky spillage and waste). The winner of the Stein Hoist not only gets to keep their commemorative stein, but also wins a $100 Stratton gift card. Men and women will have their own categories for both the Hoist and the traditional Keg Toss- be sure to sign up and let the friendly competitions begin!

Adding to Stratton’s Octoberfest vibe, the fun and spirited Fritz’s Polka Band will be playing in the courtyard, treating guests to the classic “oompa” beat and the rousing sound of the piano accordion. There will be bratwursts, pretzels, and other German and Austrian delights on hand, and the brewers invited to BrewFest the day before will still be on site offering their sudsy samplings to accompany the cuisine.

Fun for All Ages

Don’t fret, there’s plenty to do with the kids at HarvestFest! “A few years ago, we started doing kids’ events,” recalls Brittni. “That went away with Covid. This year, we’re bringing back the kids’ HarvestFest. There will be a kids’ fire tower hike and kids’ crafts, so that we make it a family friendly event. If the parents want to drop them off at our kids’ camp (ages 6 to 12 years old), they can have their own little HarvestFest. The best part about the Base Area is that we fence off the parameter, so it’s all contained. If your kids are in there, you’re all together, and you’ll eventually connect with each other,” she adds.

Stratton’s other amenities will also be available during HarvestFest for families or groups of friends to enjoy, like the scenic gondola rides, indoor and outdoor climbing walls, mountain biking and hiking trails, UTV tours, or being a spectator at the pickleball tournament. “We do UTV Tours all day long, every single day,” says Brittni. “We offer them seven days a week. We’re also running mountain biking in conjunction, which comes down through the Base Area. Golf is also happening!”

People of all ages will find something they enjoy at the vendor village, which will offer locally made goods ranging from snacks and treats to jewelry, pottery, and more. Amy’s Fresh Macarons, 802 Soul Kitchen, and Vermont Stoneware are just a few of the vendors who will be on site all weekend. Though it’s a separate event, guests can consider participating in or cheering on the runners at the North Face Race to the Summit on the second day of HarvestFest, where the winners of the race will get an IKON Pass.

And don’t forget two days of live music over the course of HarvestFest, brought to you by the Mallet Brothers Band, Wildcat O’Halloran Band, High and Mighty Brass Band, David Dominick, Logan Boyd, and the Sensational Soul Cruisers!

Our Favorite Time of Year

For so many, Fall is a favorite time of year, and HarvestFest reflects all the things Vermonters and visitors love about it. “Fall is the most special season in Vermont. The beautiful foliage feels very magical to me, like HarvestFest,” reflects Brittni. “We see a lot of the people that we didn’t see all summer come back, and it feels like a reunion. It’s one of the events that I encourage my own friends and family to come to. It’s just so special.”

“It’s always been my favorite time of year,” shares Kasey. “Who doesn’t love sipping a hot coffee on a cold, crisp morning, baking apple pies with your loved ones, and watching the magic of the foliage on a daily time lapse? To me, it’s everything that is magic in Vermont all at once. My favorite part of HarvestFest is to see families, couples, and friend groups all authentically enjoying the simpler things in life. The important role that delicious food and drink play in bringing everyone together is often the most rewarding part of our job and never gets lost on me.”

Whether you’re a return guest year after year, or brand new to HarvestFest, it won’t disappoint. “It’s always fresh,” reveals Brittni. “We mix up the bands, we mix up the breweries, and we mix up the activities. You will see three generations (and probably four at this point) at HarvestFest. It’s always on their calendar.”

But don’t just take their word for it. Come and experience the autumnal joy of HarvestFest for yourself. Bring a friend, bring the family, and bring your good spirit. Prost!

HarvestFest is at Stratton Mountain Resort on October 12 & 13

BrewFest (21+):

October 12 from 11:30am to 5:30pm at the Stratton Base Area, 4 Village Lodge Road

Chili Cook-off: October 12 from 12pm to 5pm at the Market inside the Main Base Area

Octoberfest:

October 13 from 11:30am to 5:30pm at the Stratton Base Area, 4 Village Lodge Road

Tickets are required for all events and can be purchased online at Stratton.com or on the day of the event (BrewFest and Chili Cook-off only).