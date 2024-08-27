A fun Q&A with Stratton’s President and COO, Matt Jones about golf, fall foliage, mountain biking, and much more!

STORY BY BENJAMIN LERNER

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY STRATTON MOUNTAIN RESORT

Stratton President and COO Matt Jones and his family have been enjoying everything the resort and region offer in the summer during his first year here at Stratton Mountain, and he’s looking forward to the fall foliage experience. Throughout his time at Stratton, Jones has gone above and beyond to connect with all members of the greater Stratton community. On “Ride With Matt Day,” Jones joined a group of Stratton team members and locals at the Stratton Mountain Bike Park, and spent time riding with them on the trails. Jarad Golitko, a 20-year Stratton employee and avid mountain biker, joined the group, remarking, “Matt has a passion for biking and the skills to match. His authenticity and ability to make executive-level decisions are key to having a successful bike park experience here at Stratton, which focuses on fun, family, and progression.” In the weeks leading up to the Fall season, Jones spoke with Stratton Magazine about his first year at Stratton, the Stratton Mountain Bike Park and golf courses, and what he’s looking forward to enjoying with his family at Stratton this Fall.

Q: What motivated you to go on the mountain bike ride with both staff and locals, and why is it important to be accessible to the community as President of Stratton?

A: The suggestion came from our team and I loved the idea. We are in the business of fun, and one of the best ways to connect with staff and our guests is on the chairlift and joining the activities we love. That’s the kind of environment where we get real, authentic feedback, which is so important. It’s much more comfortable for everyone, rather than in an office setting.

Q: How long have you been a mountain biker? What do you appreciate most about the Stratton trail layout and MTB program? Any plans to expand the network?

A: I’ve probably been mountain biking for 25 years, and I really fell in love with it while riding the trails in western Colorado and Utah. Sinuosity and the Stratton team have done great work in creating the Stratton Bike Park. The network is super accessible for all levels. In that way, it matches the winter experience, where we can introduce the sport to first-timers, and offer instruction to help them progress with trails for intermediate and advanced riders – ideally leading to a love of the sport. As far as expansion, we are actively working on permitting with the State of Vermont for additional trails, so more to come on status of approvals and what that means for timing.

Q: You arrived at Stratton just as the 2023-24 ski and ride season was about to begin. Winter had its ups and downs, with March bringing great snow for skiing and riding into April. Then summer was off and running on Memorial Day Weekend with music, scenic lift rides, mountain biking, golf, and tennis. Did your first year here bring any big surprises? And looking back, what brings a smile?

A: In this business, there shouldn’t be any surprises, because there are constant variables and challenges you need to deal with. Winter had its ups and downs for sure, but it was impressive to see how prepared our team was and how they responded to so many weather challenges during the peak periods. It was great for everyone to end the season on such a high note with fantastic skiing & riding in late March and early April. That has me really excited about next season. I’m still in ‘learning mode’ in my first summer here, but I’ve really enjoyed seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces as they’ve experienced all the activities around the resort. My family and I have especially enjoyed the music, golfing, and mountain biking.

Q: What are some of your favorite spots and memorable experiences in Stratton Village?

A: My favorite thing so far is walking through the Village to the Base Area and seeing families enjoying the activities, music, food, and shopping. Our goal is, over time, to make sure we animate every weekend during the peak summer/fall season and build from there. We have some great anchor events on the holidays and other key weekends, and I’m excited to grow from there.

Q: While most of your career was based in the Rockies and California, you’ve spent plenty of time in New England. What do you find special about Vermont, especially in the summer?

A: I love seeing everything green up and come to life…and knowing it’s going to stay that way until the fall colors arrive. Out West, I’d get excited in the spring and early summer when everything turned green, but it’s so much drier there that areas quickly turn brown. The various activities and the beauty of Southern Vermont have made it clear that our decision to move here was the right one.

Q:: Stratton was one of the first “ski” resorts to offer year-round activities with golf in 1964, a course that would play host to six LPGA tournaments. Mountain Five shows up as one of golf course architect Geoffrey Cornish’s “Dream 18.” How does the course play? Any favorite holes or a preferred nine-hole layout (Forest, Mountain, or Lake)?

A: I appreciate the variety of the three courses. They are all fun and challenging in their own way. You’d better be able to get off the tee well if you expect to score – Mountain Five is one of those holes for sure! Mountain is probably my favorite overall nine, but there are several holes on Lake and Forest that fit my eye, along with several on all three courses that I’m still trying to figure out!

Q: The Long and Appalachian Trails share a route across Stratton’s summit at the Firetower, and both were inspired by views from the tallest peak in Southern Vermont. Have you and the family been exploring the many hikes in the surrounding area, as well? Any new favorites?

A: I’ve been shuttling my boys to various activities and haven’t had much time for things beyond golf and mountain biking. Courtney, my wife, has enjoyed exploring local trails with our two golden retrievers. She’s mostly hiked around Manchester, where Lye Brook Falls and the Equinox trails have been favorites.

Q: What would you say to someone who has yet to experience Stratton once the lifts stop spinning?

A: When I first moved out West, there was a saying: “People move for the winter and stay for the summers.” I see a bit of that here, where those familiar with the hustle and bustle of weekends in the winter will find a laid-back atmosphere in the summer with beautiful surroundings and plenty of activities. From hiking and biking to golf, tennis, pickleball, yoga, climbing, UTV tours, etc., to events, there’s plenty to keep you going. Or just relax away from it all if that’s what you choose.

Q: This will be the family’s first fall foliage season in Vermont. What’s on the “list?”

A: We arrived after foliage last year, so we are very excited to experience the fall colors. Taking the family out to the Firetower for those amazing views is high on the list. We are certainly open to other suggestions.

Q: When we first talked, back in December, you said that before joining, “I knew Stratton had a strong brand, was family focused, and was home to athletes that have gone on to accomplish great things in a variety of winter sports. I knew it was in a spectacular part of Vermont.” How has that impression evolved after almost a year at the helm?

A: I would say those perceptions have been validated and then some. Southern Vermont is spectacular. Over the course of this past season and into summer, I really saw the passion that our Stratton community and guests have for this place. There’s passion for the sports we all love, but also for the community and each other. I see that in almost every interaction I have with our team, community, and guests.

Q: Speaking of winter, now that you have skied every trail and glade on the mountain, been part of big events, including the 24Hours of Stratton and HOMESICK, what are you most looking forward to in 2024-25?

A: I’m really excited about seeing a full cycle and how the season comes together. I see how our entire team takes the experience they have, the opportunities they see, and the feedback we get to formulate a plan for the following season and beyond. This is an extremely challenging business, because it’s not just one business. It’s not just skiing & riding. Or taking care of guests and our team and of the mountain terrain. It’s getting people the right gear. It’s hospitality. It’s food & beverage. It’s the difficult work of snowmaking. It’s keeping our infrastructure like lifts, equipment, and buildings going, all requiring an enormous amount of technology. It’s the need to get the message out to our guests each day, and ahead of time. I could go on, but the complexity, variety, and seeing our dedicated team pull all of this together with the sole purpose of serving our community and guests is what I look forward to.

Q: Finally, what advice would you give someone looking for a career in mountain resorts?

A: It’s been life changing for me, and I’m 100% a better person because of this industry and the people. As I explained, we are talking about multiple businesses responsible for creating the mountain experience. And that brings a variety of jobs. I’d say, be curious. Raise your hand for projects or other opportunities. Be open to trying new things and know that there will be challenges and adversity in any job, but the rewards and the fun you’ll have, if you are willing to learn and grow, can be life changing for you like it’s been for me.