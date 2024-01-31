Carve takes center stage as an exciting new fine dining restaurant in Stratton Village.

STORY BY BENJAMIN LERNER

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY CARVE

In the heart of Stratton Village, an intriguing new culinary gem beckons discerning travelers and local residents looking to enjoy a taste of the good life. Open since December 2023, Carve is an upscale steakhouse that offers elegant dining and après ski fare in a welcoming atmosphere. Emerging after the closure of Stratton Village’s beloved fine dining establishment, Verde, Carve is poised to elevate the culinary landscape at Stratton Mountain Resort. Restaurant Manager Stephan Fourie has worked closely with Stratton Mountain Resort’s executive staff to create a phenomenal dining experience in Stratton Village. Executive Chef Joey Medeiros shares in their cohesive vision of refined culinary artistry – and he has channeled his passion into the foundational fabric of Carve’s menu.

With over a decade of experience as a fine dining chef and restaurateur, Chef Medeiros infuses each of Carve’s dishes with sublime flavor and finesse. Carve’s appetizers and entrées are built on a firm backbone of Northeast-raised meats.

Prime cuts, such as bone in ribeye steaks, tenderloin filets, and New York strip steaks are served with house-made a-la-carte sauces and complemented by scrumptious sides, which rotate on an evolving-bases and incorporate a broad assortment of culinary influences.”

In addition to prime cuts of locally sourced beef and pork, Chef Medeiros crafts an eclectic range of gastronomic masterpieces that beautifully showcase the seasonal bounty of Vermont and the greater New England region. “Vermont has incredible farms, and we’re proud to celebrate them,” says Medeiros. “We’ve already formed working partnerships with multiple Vermont farms and food makers, and we’re excited to build on those relationships as we move forward.” Highlights from the continually-evolving winter menu at Carve include butternut squash and roasted brussel sprout salad, pan-seared lamb pops, and onion rings that are brined in Vermont IPA beer before being pan-seared in locally sourced rendered duck fat.

Stephan Fourie is grateful to be able to draw on his years of experience in managing fine dining establishments— including world-renowned Relais & Châteaux properties—while building Carve’s hospitality program. His deep knowledge of wines and spirits has played a pivotal role in shaping Carve’s impressive beverage menu, which offers a distinctive selection of Vermont beers, including Burlington’s Zero Gravity Craft Brewery and Shelburne’s Fiddlehead Brewing Company. The wine list is thoughtfully curated, featuring a mix of well-known labels and stellar, rare finds. Fourie is especially proud to feature the full-bodied and complex Post & Beam Cabernet Sauvignon by celebrated Napa Valley winery, Far Niente, on their wine-by-the-glass menu. “It wonderfully complements the satisfying and robust flavor of our finest steaks,” notes Fourie.

Carve is open from Thursday through Tuesday 5-9PM, with daily après ski food and beverage service from 3-5PM. Signature starter course dishes, beer, wine, and cocktails are available during après ski service, as well as raw bar specialties such as New England oysters, shrimp cocktail, and rock crab. Whether you’re enjoying an unforgettable fine dining meal, treating yourself to a tasty après-ski snack, or savoring a well-balanced wine, Carve is the perfect place to enjoy the best of what Southern Vermont has to offer. Their exceptional food and beverage program exemplifies the cultured sophistication of Stratton Mountain Resort, effortlessly integrating timeless Vermont charm with contemporary comfort.

ALL THE DETAILS:

