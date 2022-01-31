Stratton Spotlight: The Drift

On a spacious deck in the heart of Stratton Village, an exciting new bar is serving up wintertime fun and priceless memories in a stylish outdoor setting. The Drift’s powerful heat lamps provide a warm welcome to winter sports enthusiasts looking for a phenomenal upscale après ski experience, and their delicious signature drinks have already made a powerful impression on the Stratton community. The ownership and management team who run Mulligan’s and the Green Door Pub have gone to exhaustive lengths to bring The Drift into reality – and the results are truly beautiful to behold.

Ever since Mulligan’s first came to Stratton Village in 1987, it has served as an enduring anchor for Stratton’s restaurant scene. Its charming casual ambience and delicious hearty American dishes quickly won over the hearts of Stratton’s guests, and the momentum continued to build from there. Over the next several decades, the building that houses Mulligan’s became the home of several additional Stratton Village food and nightlife institutions.

In 1991, the Green Door Pub opened on the lower level of Mulligan’s. Throughout the 1990s, it became the primary meeting point for the world-famous professional snowboarders who were training on Stratton’s storied slopes. Today, the spirit of good-hearted camaraderie that fueled the growth of Stratton’s extreme sports community remains alive and well at the Green Door Pub. The Pub is a longstanding favorite of both locals and visitors and still hosts live music performances, DJ sets, charitable benefits, and parties on a regular basis. In 2016, the Mulligan’s hospitality team expanded their culinary offerings to include Snowfish Sushi. Talented and well-versed sushi chef Mark DiPierro creates inspired pescatarian offerings for discerning guests, which are served throughout the entirety of the building. In the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the owners and managers of Mulligan’s, The Green Door Pub, and Snowfish Sushi harnessed the power of their kitchen and hospitality staff to provide efficient to-go food services. They also opened a popular outdoor custom-fabricated hot dog cart in the same year, which serves high-quality Sabrett New York City-style hot dogs, as well as Mulligan’s chef Rob Adler’s delectable macaroni & cheese and chili.

In 2021, the Mulligan’s Senior Leadership Team (affectionately known as the “Core Four”) decided to broaden their offerings, once again, by bringing an outdoor bar to Stratton Village. Owners Patty Christy and Tom Rose worked with General Managers Pete Christy and Erica DiPierro to create the plan for the new concept and enlisted the services of Covino Brothers Construction and Wadsworth Design to help with the build. They then constructed a durable and appealing outdoor covering frame made of gorgeous Douglas fir wood and timber framing – and added outdoor speakers and toasty heat lamps. “We already had an outdoor patio where our guests dine during the summer,” notes Pete Christy. “We knew that it would be the perfect place for an outdoor bar during the winter, and we built something that we’re really proud of.”

The exposed beams that run over the expanse of The Drift’s spacious patio create an air of rustic ski chalet nostalgia, paying a striking homage to Stratton’s Tyrolean roots. “It really brings everything together,” says Christy. “The Drift perfectly represents everything that makes Stratton so special. It honors Stratton’s past, while embracing all of the potential of its future.”

Guests who come to The Drift can savor a tasty sip of their four well-received signature craft cocktails, created by gifted local mixologist Greg “Nugget” Schanck and the Mulligan’s mixology team. Their House Infused Bloody Mary is made with their bold and flavorful house-infused vodka and Bloody Mary mix, and their Hot Mulled Wine is an ambrosial seasonal masterpiece. Looking for an even sweeter high-temperature cocktail? Treat yourself to The Bomb. With hot eggnog, brandy, and a decadent topping of whipped cream and nutmeg, there’s no better way to commemorate the winter season. For a well-balanced cocktail that packs a palatable punch, look no further than their Watermelon & Basil-Infused Tequila Old Fashioned. The subtle interplay of the infused fruit and agave tequila will rocket your taste buds to heavenly summits.

As The Drift closes out its first successful season, Pete Christy is incredibly grateful for its monumental success. “The response has been amazing,” says Christy. “We love to see people out on the patio, enjoying themselves and having fun at The Drift’s lively Aprés Dance Parties with DJ Joe Bell and DJ Blinie. It’s been our busiest and most successful bar in the early winter season, and we’re looking forward to many more busy, healthy seasons to come!”

Additional Information:

The Drift is open from 3 to 6PM on Friday and 12 to 6PM on Saturday, with special additional openings on high-traffic holiday weekends, such as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend. Although The Drift does not offer any direct food service at the bar, mouthwatering refreshments are available at the nearby hot dog cart, and to-go food is available from all three of the restaurants in the Mulligan’s complex.

mulligansstratton.com