SPOTLIGHT: Berkshire Bank’s MyBanker Program

Excellent customer service is the key to success in any business.

At Berkshire Bank, a leading socially responsible community bank, they are making banking available, when, where, and how customers want it, whether in-person at one of their financial centers, online, or with relationship bankers.

Berkshire Bank’s MyBanker program is designed for customers to enjoy one point of contact, priority 24/7 service, and financial expertise, all at no cost. The program changes the way customers bank—less reliant on financial centers and focused on personalizing customer convenience.

Southwestern Vermont’s MyBanker, Beth Molinero, exemplifies the MyBanker program. Beth is friendly, approachable, and committed to not only delivering excellent customer care, but truly advocating on behalf of the customer.

Stratton Magazine recently asked Beth a few questions about her career and the MyBanker program. Selections from that chat are below:

What do you love most about being a MyBanker?

I genuinely enjoy meeting people from diverse backgrounds and helping them meet their personal and financial goals.

You started off your career as a customer service representative. What’s the most critical lesson you learned then that still holds true today?

Once you gain the trust of (and respect from) a business owner, the relationship can provide endless possibilities. I love learning about my customers and building a relationship with them. I consider myself a partner in their life journey.

What’s your number one priority as a MyBanker?

My primary goal is to meet our customers’ needs. If they encounter a problem, I want them to know one phone call to me will solve it, while making banking enjoyable and easy.

Meet Beth Molinero!

Beth is a proud single parent to two wonderful adults. Beth’s daughter, Victoria, graduated from Russell Sage College as a family nurse practitioner – in vascular surgery. Beth’s son, John, is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, serving our country as a Captain, and currently deployed as a contract negotiator. In Beth’s free time, she enjoys volunteering. She is currently President of the Whitehall Festival Committee and a board member for her local chamber of commerce.

